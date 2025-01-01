Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 40, no. 4 – April, 1993

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview57-58, 61-62, 64, 66-68, 70, 73-74
    Playboy Interview: Frank Zappa
  2. Feature76-78, 122, 169-170, 172-173
    Eco Warriors
  3. Feature81-82, 84, 86, 161
    Tattoo You
  4. Feature88, 90, 160-161
    Flirting with Feminists
  5. Feature92-94
    The Class of '93
  6. Feature97, 102, 173-177
    The Visiting Poet
  7. Pictorial105-106, 108, 110, 112
    Knock Wood
  8. Feature117-120, 158
    The Car Spy Game
  9. Feature123-132
    Playboy's Spring & Summer Fashion Forecast
  10. Feature134, 142, 162, 165-168
    No Place to Hide
  11. Feature136-138
    Playboy Music
  12. Pictorial144-148, 150-152
    Student Bodies
  13. Interview155-157
    20 Questions Cindy Crawford
The Playboy Masthead.
About Playboy
Who We Are
About Playboy Playboy Investor Information
Support
Get Help
Customer Service & FAQs Contact Us
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Your Privacy Rights Complaints Policy California Privacy Statement 18 U.S.C & 2257 Statement
Biometric Data Privacy and Retention Policy DMCA Policy Accessibility Statement Community Guidelines

© 2025 Playboy.com, Inc. All rights reserved.

By entering this site you swear that you are of legal age in your area to view adult material and that you wish to view such material.