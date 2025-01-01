Vol. 40, no. 5 – May, 1993
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview63-64, 69-73, 75-76, 78Playboy Interview: Charles Barkley
- Feature80, 82, 92, 162-163No Help Wanted
- Pictorial84, 86-88Super Playmate
- Feature90-91, 166Manly Pursuits
- Feature96, 98, 152, 154-159, 162Keller's Therapy
- Feature100, 164-165The Write Stuff
- Pictorial104, 106, 109-112Elke Jeinsen, Miss May, 1993
- Interview116, 167-16820 Questions: Giorgio Armani
- Feature120, 122, 140, 142, 144-146, 148, 150Playboy's 1993 Baseball Preview
- Feature126-128, 169-171Director Strangelove
- Pictorial130, 135, 137-138Dian's Back!