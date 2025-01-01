Playboy Magazine
Vol. 40, no. 5 – May, 1993

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview63-64, 69-73, 75-76, 78
    Playboy Interview: Charles Barkley
  2. Feature80, 82, 92, 162-163
    No Help Wanted
  3. Pictorial84, 86-88
    Super Playmate
  4. Feature90-91, 166
    Manly Pursuits
  5. Feature96, 98, 152, 154-159, 162
    Keller's Therapy
  6. Feature100, 164-165
    The Write Stuff
  7. Pictorial104, 106, 109-112
    Elke Jeinsen, Miss May, 1993
  8. Interview116, 167-168
    20 Questions: Giorgio Armani
  9. Feature120, 122, 140, 142, 144-146, 148, 150
    Playboy's 1993 Baseball Preview
  10. Feature126-128, 169-171
    Director Strangelove
  11. Pictorial130, 135, 137-138
    Dian's Back!
