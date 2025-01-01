Playboy Magazine
Vol. 40, no. 6 – June, 1993

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature65, 180-181
    The Scandal at RTC
  2. Interview67-68, 70, 72, 74-78, 80-82
    Playboy Interview: Roseanne & Tom Arnold
  3. Feature84, 86, 158, 160-166, 168-170, 173-175
    Death in Bangkok
  4. Pictorial88-90
    All About "Eden"
  5. Feature92, 94, 146, 148
    The Thinking Man's Guide to Marriage
  6. Pictorial96, 99-101
    Hot Stuff
  7. Feature102, 104, 178-179
    Of Lust and Arms
  8. Pictorial106, 108, 110-114
    Alesha Marie Oreskovich, Miss June, 1993
  9. Feature118-120, 122, 150
    The Flannel Revolution
  10. Interview127, 152, 154
    20 Questions: Rebecca De Mornay
  11. Feature128, 130, 156-157
    Cash and Commies
  12. Feature132, 134, 182-185
    The Game Master
  13. Pictorial136, 138, 140, 142, 176
    Anna Nicole Smith, Playmate of the Year, 1993
