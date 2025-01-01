Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 40, no. 8 – August, 1993

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview55-56, 58-66
    Playboy Interview: Dan Aykroyd
  2. Feature68, 70, 142-144
    Your Money or Your Life
  3. Feature71, 145
    An Enlightened Proposal
  4. Feature72, 146
    Go Ahead, Make My Deductible
  5. Pictorial74-76, 78
    Like Mother, Like Daughters
  6. Feature80, 147-148, 150
    Serial Murder and Sexual Repression
  7. Feature82, 140-141
    Sleeping Beauty and the Airplane
  8. Pictorial85-87
    Primeval Black
  9. Feature88, 90, 133-134, 136-140
    Holly Tomolly
  10. Pictorial92, 94, 96, 98-100
    Jennifer Lavoie, Miss August, 1993
  11. Feature105, 108, 151-153
    The Myth of Male Power
  12. Feature110, 120, 154-156
    Outlaw Head & Tail
  13. 20Q113-114, 132
    20 Questions: Scott Turow
  14. Pictorial116-119
    Playboy Collection
  15. Pictorial122-124, 126, 129-130
    Lady Life Guards
  16. Feature149
    Terrors of the Twisted
The Playboy Masthead.
About Playboy
Who We Are
About Playboy Playboy Investor Information
Support
Get Help
Customer Service & FAQs Contact Us
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Your Privacy Rights Complaints Policy California Privacy Statement 18 U.S.C & 2257 Statement
Biometric Data Privacy and Retention Policy DMCA Policy Accessibility Statement Community Guidelines

© 2025 Playboy.com, Inc. All rights reserved.

By entering this site you swear that you are of legal age in your area to view adult material and that you wish to view such material.