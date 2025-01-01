Playboy Magazine
Vol. 40, no. 9 – September, 1993

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview22
    Off Camera
  2. Interview67-70, 72, 74, 76-82
    Playboy Interview: Larry Kramer
  3. Feature84, 86, 166-171
    To the White Sea
  4. Pictorial88-92
    Showstopper
  5. Feature94, 96, 174-176
    Blundering Toward Waco
  6. Feature98-103
    Return of the Rod
  7. Feature104, 106, 172-173
    John Singleton Talks Tough
  8. Pictorial109-110, 113-116
    Carrie Westcott, Miss September, 1993
  9. Feature120, 122, 159
    The Mafia Cookbook
  10. Feature125-129
    Playboy's Fall and Winter Fashion Forecast
  11. Interview131, 160-161
    20 Questions: Sarah Jessica Parker
  12. Feature132, 144, 146, 162-164
    Late-Night Wars
  13. Feature136, 139, 141-142, 165-166
    Where the Girls Are
  14. Feature147, 149-150, 152-154, 156-159
    Playboy's Pigskin Preview
