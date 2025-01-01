Vol. 40, no. 9 – September, 1993
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview22Off Camera
- Interview67-70, 72, 74, 76-82Playboy Interview: Larry Kramer
- Feature84, 86, 166-171To the White Sea
- Pictorial88-92Showstopper
- Feature94, 96, 174-176Blundering Toward Waco
- Feature98-103Return of the Rod
- Feature104, 106, 172-173John Singleton Talks Tough
- Pictorial109-110, 113-116Carrie Westcott, Miss September, 1993
- Feature120, 122, 159The Mafia Cookbook
- Feature125-129Playboy's Fall and Winter Fashion Forecast
- Interview131, 160-16120 Questions: Sarah Jessica Parker
- Feature132, 144, 146, 162-164Late-Night Wars
- Feature136, 139, 141-142, 165-166Where the Girls Are
- Feature147, 149-150, 152-154, 156-159Playboy's Pigskin Preview