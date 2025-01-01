Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 40, no. 10 – October, 1993

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview57-58, 60-62, 64-66, 68, 70, 72-74
    Playboy Interview: Jerry Seinfeld
  2. Feature76, 78, 86, 150-159
    Cheating Hearts
  3. Feature80, 82-85
    Rhonda is up all Night
  4. Feature88, 90, 100, 171-175
    Equilibrium
  5. Pictorial93-94, 97-98
    Phat Chance
  6. Feature103, 138, 144-146, 148, 150
    56-0
  7. Pictorial105-106, 109-112
    Jenny McCarthy, Miss October, 1993
  8. Feature116-118, 162-168
    Playboy's Pro Football Forecast
  9. Feature121-122, 160-161
    Troy's Triumph
  10. Feature124, 126, 169-170
    Who Is Bubba?
  11. Feature128, 130-135, 137, 159
    Women of the Pac Ten
  12. Interview141-142, 144
    20 Questions: Wesley Snipes
