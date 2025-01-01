Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 40, no. 11 – November, 1993

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview69-70, 72-76, 78-80, 82
    Playboy Interview: Joyce Carol Oates
  2. Feature84, 86, 106, 174-179
    Linda & Harry & Bill & Hillary
  3. Feature88-90, 92-93, 180
    Three of a Kind
  4. Feature96, 98, 163-165
    How It Ended
  5. Feature100, 160, 162-163
    TV as you Like it
  6. Pictorial108, 110, 112, 114-116
    Julianna Young, Miss November, 1993
  7. Interview123, 168-170
    20 Questions: Brian Dennehy
  8. Feature125, 166-167
    And on Channel 371...Cat Aerobics!
  9. Feature126, 155-159
    Coach
  10. Pictorial128-131
    Playboy Collection
  11. Feature132, 134, 171-173
    The Big Chill on Campus Sex
  12. Pictorial136-142, 148-150, 154
    Sex in Cinema 1993
The Playboy Masthead.
About Playboy
Who We Are
About Playboy Playboy Investor Information
Support
Get Help
Customer Service & FAQs Contact Us
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Your Privacy Rights Complaints Policy California Privacy Statement 18 U.S.C & 2257 Statement
Biometric Data Privacy and Retention Policy DMCA Policy Accessibility Statement Community Guidelines

© 2025 Playboy.com, Inc. All rights reserved.

By entering this site you swear that you are of legal age in your area to view adult material and that you wish to view such material.