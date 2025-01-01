Vol. 40, no. 12 – December, 1993
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview69-70, 74, 76, 78-80, 83-86, 88, 94Playboy Interview: Rush Limbaugh
- Feature96, 98, 118, 216-220, 222, 224-225Marlon Brando's Paradise Lost
- Feature110-112, 232The Gent
- Feature126, 128, 156, 239-242Sex: an Oral History
- Feature136, 138, 162, 236-237A South Florida Survival Guide
- Pictorial140, 142, 144, 146-148Arlene Baxter, Miss December, 1993
- Feature164-165, 168, 174, 176, 226, 229-231The Sri Lanka Position
- Feature177-180, 196, 203, 206, 208-212, 214-216Playboy's College Basketball Preview
- Pictorial182-190Sex Stars 1993
- Interview193-194, 22620 Questions Branford Marsalis