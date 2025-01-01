Playboy Magazine
Vol. 40, no. 12 – December, 1993

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview69-70, 74, 76, 78-80, 83-86, 88, 94
    Playboy Interview: Rush Limbaugh
  2. Feature96, 98, 118, 216-220, 222, 224-225
    Marlon Brando's Paradise Lost
  3. Feature110-112, 232
    The Gent
  4. Feature126, 128, 156, 239-242
    Sex: an Oral History
  5. Feature136, 138, 162, 236-237
    A South Florida Survival Guide
  6. Pictorial140, 142, 144, 146-148
    Arlene Baxter, Miss December, 1993
  7. Feature164-165, 168, 174, 176, 226, 229-231
    The Sri Lanka Position
  8. Feature177-180, 196, 203, 206, 208-212, 214-216
    Playboy's College Basketball Preview
  9. Pictorial182-190
    Sex Stars 1993
  10. Interview193-194, 226
    20 Questions Branford Marsalis
