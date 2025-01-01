Playboy Magazine
Vol. 41, no. 1 – January, 1994

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature15-16
    Address_Copyright_Credit
  2. Interview73-74, 76, 78-81, 84-86, 88, 92, 261
    Playboy Interview: David Letterman
  3. Feature94, 96, 285
    What I Know About Women
  4. Pictorial98-107
    40 Memorable Years
  5. Feature108, 110, 236, 238, 240-241
    The Difficulties of Being Hillary
  6. Pictorial112
    Remember Marilyn
  7. Feature115-116, 241-242, 244
    Unterseeboot Doktor
  8. Pictorial118
    Remember Jayne
  9. Feature121-124, 142, 250, 252-253
    Roll Over Beethoven
  10. Feature126, 128, 131-134, 274-280, 282-284
    Golden Dreams
  11. Pictorial136-140, 245
    Vargas
  12. Pictorial144
    Remember Brigitte
  13. Feature146, 222, 262, 264, 266-268, 270-272, 274
    Golf-Ball-Size Hail
  14. Pictorial148-155
    The Great 40th Anniversary Playmate Search
  15. Pictorial157-158, 164-166
    Anna-Marie Goddard, Miss January 1993, 40th Anniversary Playmate
  16. Feature171, 178, 228, 230, 232, 234
    Requiem for The Cold War
  17. Pictorial172
    Remember Ursula
  18. Pictorial180
    Remember Bo
  19. Feature182, 224, 246-248
    Testimony of a Crazed Urbanite
  20. Interview185, 254-255
    20 Questions: Shaquille O'Neal
  21. Pictorial186
    Remember Kim
  22. Feature189-190, 248-249
    A Gambler For Life
  23. Pictorial192
    Remember Madonna
  24. Feature195-196, 256, 259
    My Little Rock
  25. Pictorial198
    Remember Vanna
  26. Feature200-202, 259-260
    Fixing It
  27. Feature204, 218, 286-287
    What's the Deal with the Millennium?
  28. Pictorial206-207, 209-210, 212, 215-216
    Playboy's Playmate Review
  29. Pictorial220
    Remember Cindy
  30. Pictorial226
    Remember Sharon
The Playboy Masthead.
