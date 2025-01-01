Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 41, no. 4 – April, 1994

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview61-62, 64-66, 68-74, 162-164
    Playboy Interview: Howard Stern
  2. Feature76-78, 134, 164-167
    Comrades in Crime
  3. Pictorial80, 82
    Playmate Revisited: Marianne Gravatte
  4. Feature84, 86, 146, 154-155
    Respect
  5. Pictorial89-90, 92, 94
    Playboy's Spring and Summer Fashion Forecast
  6. Pictorial97-98
    Nottoli, Au Naturel
  7. Feature100-102, 156-158
    Lust Online
  8. Pictorial104, 106, 108, 110-112
    Becky DelosSantos, Miss April, 1994
  9. Feature116, 122, 158-161
    The Coen Brothers Made Easy
  10. Pictorial118-121
    Playboy Collection
  11. Pictorial137, 139-140, 142, 144
    The Girls of Hooters
  12. Interview149-150, 152
    20 Questions: Laurence Fishburne
