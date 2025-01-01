Vol. 41, no. 4 – April, 1994
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview61-62, 64-66, 68-74, 162-164Playboy Interview: Howard Stern
- Feature76-78, 134, 164-167Comrades in Crime
- Pictorial80, 82Playmate Revisited: Marianne Gravatte
- Feature84, 86, 146, 154-155Respect
- Pictorial89-90, 92, 94Playboy's Spring and Summer Fashion Forecast
- Pictorial97-98Nottoli, Au Naturel
- Feature100-102, 156-158Lust Online
- Pictorial104, 106, 108, 110-112Becky DelosSantos, Miss April, 1994
- Feature116, 122, 158-161The Coen Brothers Made Easy
- Pictorial118-121Playboy Collection
- Pictorial137, 139-140, 142, 144The Girls of Hooters
- Interview149-150, 15220 Questions: Laurence Fishburne