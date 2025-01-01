Vol. 41, no. 5 – May, 1994
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview57-58, 60-61, 64-67, 70, 148-149Playboy Interview:Ron Howard
- Feature72-74, 141Snow White Redux
- Feature76-82Bunny's Honeys
- Feature84, 86, 92, 147-148How Dirty Pictures Changed My Life
- Feature88, 90-91Bad Girls
- Feature94-95, 150-151Playboy's Electronic Lexicon
- Pictorial97, 99, 101-102, 104On Your Marks
- Feature108, 114, 142-146Dogs Walked, Plants Watered
- Interview117, 154-15520 Questions: Denis Leary
- Feature118, 120, 156-163Playboy's 1994 Baseball Preview
- Pictorial126, 129-130, 135Elle