Playboy Magazine
Vol. 41, no. 5 – May, 1994

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview57-58, 60-61, 64-67, 70, 148-149
    Playboy Interview:Ron Howard
  2. Feature72-74, 141
    Snow White Redux
  3. Feature76-82
    Bunny's Honeys
  4. Feature84, 86, 92, 147-148
    How Dirty Pictures Changed My Life
  5. Feature88, 90-91
    Bad Girls
  6. Feature94-95, 150-151
    Playboy's Electronic Lexicon
  7. Pictorial97, 99, 101-102, 104
    On Your Marks
  8. Feature108, 114, 142-146
    Dogs Walked, Plants Watered
  9. Interview117, 154-155
    20 Questions: Denis Leary
  10. Feature118, 120, 156-163
    Playboy's 1994 Baseball Preview
  11. Pictorial126, 129-130, 135
    Elle
