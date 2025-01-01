Vol. 41, no. 6 – June, 1994
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview67-68, 70-77, 80Playboy Interview: Garth Brooks
- Feature82, 84, 170-173Confessions of an Internet Junkie
- Feature86-88, 90, 93, 170Some Like it Hot
- Feature94, 96, 158-159Drugstore Marine
- Pictorial99, 101-103Trunk Show
- Feature104-106, 151-152, 154Beat
- Feature108, 166-169Down to the Sea in Kayaks
- Pictorial110, 113-114, 116-118Elan Carter, Miss June, 1994
- Feature122, 130, 160, 162-164The Inside Game
- 20Q125, 156-15720 Questions: Fred Ward
- Feature132, 146, 148, 150The Tomorrow Show
- Pictorial135-136, 138, 140, 145Jenny McCarthy, Playmate of the Year, 1994