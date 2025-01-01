Vol. 41, no. 7 – July, 1994
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview57-58, 60, 62, 64-70, 153-154Playboy Interview: Bill Gates
- Feature73-74, 86, 146-148Clarissa Explains it All
- Pictorial77-78, 80Playmate Revisited: Shannon Long
- Feature82, 84, 149Prudence in Hollywood
- Feature90, 92, 144-146Finally the Rules of Dating
- Feature94, 161-163A Day at the Races
- Pictorial96, 99, 101-104Traci Adell, Miss July, 1994
- Feature108, 122, 158-160Death at the Clinic Door
- Feature110, 112In the Grill of the Night
- Feature114, 116, 150-152The New, Improved, Fully Actualized Me
- Feature124, 126, 130, 157-158The First Daughter
- Feature134-135, 154-156Safe Sex
- Interview139-14220 Questions: Michael Moriarty