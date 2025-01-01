Playboy Magazine
Vol. 41, no. 9 – September, 1994

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview63-64, 66-76
    Playboy Interview: David Geffen
  2. Feature78, 80, 162-165
    The Mob's Last Civil War
  3. Pictorial82, 85-86, 88
    A Walk on the Bi Side
  4. Feature90, 100, 160-161
    The Village
  5. Feature102, 104, 150-155
    Playboy's Pro Football Forecast
  6. Pictorial106, 108, 110, 112-114
    Kelly Gallagher, Miss September, 1994
  7. Interview121-122, 159-160
    20 Questions: David Caruso
  8. Feature127-128, 166-168
    What I Lived For
  9. Feature130, 132, 134, 140
    So How do You Like Me Now?
