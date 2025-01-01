Vol. 41, no. 11 – November, 1994
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview59-60, 62-64, 66, 68-69, 71-73, 76, 78Playboy Interview: Christian Slater
- Feature80, 82, 156-159Closing Time: The Sequel to Catch-22
- Pictorial84, 86, 89-90Pamwatch
- Feature92, 94, 100, 172, 174Mad About Paul
- Pictorial96-99New York Snow Job
- Feature102-103, 161-162Rock Girls
- Feature104-106Who's Who: Women to watch
- Pictorial109-110, 112, 114-116Donna Perry, Miss November, 1994
- Feature120, 122, 128, 146, 148, 150, 154The Scariest Criminal in America
- Pictorial124-127Soviet Chic
- Pictorial130-131Over the Top Coats
- Interview133, 166, 168, 17020 Questions: Quentin Tarantino
- Feature134-136, 164, 166Wild in the Streets
- Pictorial138-141, 143, 145-146Sex in Cinema 1994