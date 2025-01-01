Vol. 41, no. 12 – December, 1994
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview93-96, 100, 102-104, 106, 108-109, 112Playboy Interview: Garry Shandling
- Feature114, 116, 126, 217-218Obsession
- Pictorial128-133Playboy's Christmas Gift Collection
- Feature134, 136, 212, 214The Ghost Standard
- Pictorial138, 140, 142John Bobbitt's Ex-Fiancée
- Feature150-151, 244Stocking Stuffers
- Feature153-154, 236Jim Carrey's Wild Ride
- Pictorial156, 158-160, 162-164Elisa Bridges, Miss December, 1994
- Feature170-171, 206, 214, 216It's Been a Very Good Year
- Feature172-173, 180, 244-246Thanks, Hanks
- Feature174, 176-179Night Moves
- Feature183-184, 223-224, 226-228, 230-232, 234Bugliosi for the Prosecution
- 20Q187, 241-24220 Questions: Kelsey Grammer
- Feature188-190, 236-240Dynamite Hands
- Feature192, 194, 220, 222Those Torrid, Tawdry Tories
- Pictorial196-204, 210Sex Stars 1994