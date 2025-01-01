Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 41, no. 12 – December, 1994

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview93-96, 100, 102-104, 106, 108-109, 112
    Playboy Interview: Garry Shandling
  2. Feature114, 116, 126, 217-218
    Obsession
  3. Pictorial128-133
    Playboy's Christmas Gift Collection
  4. Feature134, 136, 212, 214
    The Ghost Standard
  5. Pictorial138, 140, 142
    John Bobbitt's Ex-Fiancée
  6. Feature150-151, 244
    Stocking Stuffers
  7. Feature153-154, 236
    Jim Carrey's Wild Ride
  8. Pictorial156, 158-160, 162-164
    Elisa Bridges, Miss December, 1994
  9. Feature170-171, 206, 214, 216
    It's Been a Very Good Year
  10. Feature172-173, 180, 244-246
    Thanks, Hanks
  11. Feature174, 176-179
    Night Moves
  12. Feature183-184, 223-224, 226-228, 230-232, 234
    Bugliosi for the Prosecution
  13. 20Q187, 241-242
    20 Questions: Kelsey Grammer
  14. Feature188-190, 236-240
    Dynamite Hands
  15. Feature192, 194, 220, 222
    Those Torrid, Tawdry Tories
  16. Pictorial196-204, 210
    Sex Stars 1994
The Playboy Masthead.
About Playboy
Who We Are
About Playboy Playboy Investor Information
Support
Get Help
Customer Service & FAQs Contact Us
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Your Privacy Rights Complaints Policy California Privacy Statement 18 U.S.C & 2257 Statement
Biometric Data Privacy and Retention Policy DMCA Policy Accessibility Statement Community Guidelines

© 2025 Playboy.com, Inc. All rights reserved.

By entering this site you swear that you are of legal age in your area to view adult material and that you wish to view such material.