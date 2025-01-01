Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 42, no. 4 – April, 1995

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview55-57, 60, 62-64, 152-154
    Playboy Interview: David Mamet
  2. Feature66, 69-70, 90, 155-156
    Why Men Die Young ... and Why You'll Live Longer
  3. Pictorial72, 74, 76
    The Doctor Is In
  4. Feature78, 80
    Pickpocket
  5. Pictorial95-96, 99-102
    Danelle Folta, Miss April, 1995
  6. Feature106, 148-152
    Court Magic
  7. Feature108, 110, 157-160
    Dealer's Choice
  8. Feature113-116, 118, 138-144, 147
    Playboy's History of Jazz & Rock Hope I Die Before I Get Old
  9. Interview123, 134, 136
    20 Questions: Samuel L. Jackson
