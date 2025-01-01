Playboy Magazine
Vol. 42, no. 5 – May, 1995

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview57-59, 61-64, 66-70
    Playboy Interview: Camille Paglia
  2. Feature72, 74, 148-151
    Heroin Chic
  3. Pictorial76, 78, 80
    Dreaming of Jeanie
  4. Feature82, 84, 92, 153-160
    Quicksand
  5. Feature86-91, 152
    Spring Tune-Up
  6. Feature94, 98, 148
    Doin' the Resurrection Shuffle
  7. Pictorial96-97
    Smokin'!
  8. Feature99, 138, 146-147
    The Warden Was a Killer
  9. Pictorial100-101, 103-104, 106-108
    Cindy Brown, Miss May, 1995
  10. Feature112, 114-117
    1995 Playboy Music
  11. Feature118, 120, 152
    Playboy's 1995 Baseball Preview
  12. Pictorial123-124
    Singular Sensations
  13. Feature126-128, 144-146
    Pulp Fiction
  14. Pictorial130-131, 133-134, 137
    These Boots are Back
  15. Interview141-142
    20 Questions: David Hasselhoff
The Playboy Masthead.
