Vol. 42, no. 7 – July, 1995
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview55-56, 58-60, 72, 138-140, 142-144Playboy Interview: Mel Gibson
- Feature62, 64, 78, 80, 153-154, 156-157Menendez Confidential
- Pictorial74-75, 77Hawaiian Chic
- Feature81-85, 136-137The New Postmodern Comic
- Pictorial86Carol Shaya: Busted
- Fiction88, 90, 104, 108, 146Road Test
- Pictorial92, 94, 96-98Heidi Mark, Miss July, 1995
- Feature102-103The Linen Look
- Feature105, 107Water Toys
- Pictorial109-110Heidi Becker, Classic Cover and Centerfold, Miss June 1961
- Feature112, 126, 148-150, 152Vollyball Goddesses
- Feature119-125Little Women
- Interview131-134, 13620 Questions: Kurt Loder
- Pictorial163Digital Snap Decisions
- Pictorial164-165Grapevine
- Pictorial166-167Potpourri