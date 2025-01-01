Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 42, no. 7 – July, 1995

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview55-56, 58-60, 72, 138-140, 142-144
    Playboy Interview: Mel Gibson
  2. Feature62, 64, 78, 80, 153-154, 156-157
    Menendez Confidential
  3. Pictorial74-75, 77
    Hawaiian Chic
  4. Feature81-85, 136-137
    The New Postmodern Comic
  5. Pictorial86
    Carol Shaya: Busted
  6. Fiction88, 90, 104, 108, 146
    Road Test
  7. Pictorial92, 94, 96-98
    Heidi Mark, Miss July, 1995
  8. Feature102-103
    The Linen Look
  9. Feature105, 107
    Water Toys
  10. Pictorial109-110
    Heidi Becker, Classic Cover and Centerfold, Miss June 1961
  11. Feature112, 126, 148-150, 152
    Vollyball Goddesses
  12. Feature119-125
    Little Women
  13. Interview131-134, 136
    20 Questions: Kurt Loder
  14. Pictorial163
    Digital Snap Decisions
  15. Pictorial164-165
    Grapevine
  16. Pictorial166-167
    Potpourri
