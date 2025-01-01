Playboy Magazine
Vol. 42, no. 10 – October, 1995

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview61-62, 64-66, 68-70, 72, 76, 174
    Playboy Interview: Snoop Doggy Dogg
  2. Fiction74, 144
    Razor
  3. Pictorial79, 81-82, 162
    Showgirls
  4. Feature84, 86, 94, 174-177
    Timothy McVeigh, Soldier
  5. Pictorial88-93
    Fab Fifties
  6. Feature98, 100, 172-173
    Lesbians for a Day
  7. Feature102, 104, 168-170
    Grace Under Pressure
  8. Pictorial106-108, 110-112
    Alicia Rickter
  9. Pictorial116-117
    Dorm Room at the Top
  10. Feature119-120, 122, 126, 162-164, 166-167
    What Can I Tell You about My Brother?
  11. Pictorial123-124
    Ayn Rand, Classic Cover and Centerfold, Miss March 1964
  12. Feature127-130, 146, 148, 150, 152, 154-156, 158, 160
    Playboy's 1995 Pigskin Preview
  13. Interview143, 178-179
    20 Questions: Bill Maher
The Playboy Masthead.
