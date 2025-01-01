Vol. 42, no. 10 – October, 1995
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview61-62, 64-66, 68-70, 72, 76, 174Playboy Interview: Snoop Doggy Dogg
- Fiction74, 144Razor
- Pictorial79, 81-82, 162Showgirls
- Feature84, 86, 94, 174-177Timothy McVeigh, Soldier
- Pictorial88-93Fab Fifties
- Feature98, 100, 172-173Lesbians for a Day
- Feature102, 104, 168-170Grace Under Pressure
- Pictorial106-108, 110-112Alicia Rickter
- Pictorial116-117Dorm Room at the Top
- Feature119-120, 122, 126, 162-164, 166-167What Can I Tell You about My Brother?
- Pictorial123-124Ayn Rand, Classic Cover and Centerfold, Miss March 1964
- Feature127-130, 146, 148, 150, 152, 154-156, 158, 160Playboy's 1995 Pigskin Preview
- Interview143, 178-17920 Questions: Bill Maher