Playboy Magazine
Vol. 43, no. 1 – January, 1996

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview51-52, 54, 56, 58, 60-62, 142, 187-188
    Playboy Interview: Johnny Depp
  2. Fiction65-66, 84, 190-192
    The Stallion
  3. Feature80-83, 180
    It's a Baywatch World
  4. Feature86, 98, 128, 182-186
    The Dick Clinic
  5. Feature100, 102, 104, 181
    The Bad Boy of Basketball
  6. Pictorial108, 110-111, 114-116
    Victoria Fuller, Miss January, 1996
  7. Fiction120, 122, 194-195
    Alice
  8. Feature129-132, 160, 162, 164, 171-176, 178-179
    Playboy's College Basketball Preview
  9. Pictorial134-141
    The Year in Sex
  10. Interview145-146, 193
    20 Questions: Robin Quivers
  11. Pictorial148-150, 152, 154, 157-158
    Playboy's Playmate Review
  12. Feature166-170
    Playboy Jazz & Rock Poll
