Vol. 43, no. 2 – February, 1996

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview45-46, 50, 52, 78, 125-128
    Playboy Interview: Bruce Willis
  2. Pictorial58-60, 62
    Zap
  3. Feature64, 66, 68, 151-152
    Death in the Andes
  4. Feature74, 76, 139
    Great Balls of Fire
  5. Feature81-82, 136-138
    Black Water, Deep Canyon
  6. Pictorial84, 86, 88-92
    Kona Carmack, Miss February, 1996
  7. Feature96, 120, 130-135
    Rescue Impossible
  8. Feature104, 110, 142-144
    Love Hurts
  9. Feature106, 147-150
    Scotch
  10. Pictorial113-114, 116, 118
    Naked Nielsen
  11. 20Q123-125
    20 Questions: Harry Wu
