Playboy Magazine
Vol. 43, no. 3 – March, 1996

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview49-52, 54, 56-58, 60, 146-147
    Playboy Interview: John Travolta
  2. Pictorial67, 69-70, 133-135
    Meet Tracy Hampton
  3. Fiction73-74, 82, 140-142, 144-145
    Boxes
  4. Pictorial88, 90, 92-96
    Priscilla Taylor, Miss March, 1996
  5. Pictorial107, 109
    DeDe Lind, Playmate Revisited, Miss August 1967
  6. Pictorial117-118, 121-122, 124
    The Stripper Next Door
  7. Interview129-132
    20 Questions: Dick Vitale
  8. Pictorial157
    Playing Through
  9. Pictorial158-159
    Grapevine
  10. Pictorial160-161
    Potpourri
The Playboy Masthead.
