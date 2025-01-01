Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 43, no. 4 – April, 1996

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview53-56, 58, 62-64, 66, 167
    Playboy Interview: Salman Rushdie
  2. Feature68-70, 72
    What's New
  3. Pictorial73-74, 76
    Tammi and the Bachelor
  4. Feature78, 80, 140, 160-162
    Inside Buchanan's Bunker
  5. Feature84, 86, 96, 163-164
    Everything You've Heard About Mutual Funds is Wrong
  6. Pictorial99-100, 104-106
    Gillian Bonner, Miss April, 1996
  7. Feature110, 168
    The Long Hot Summer
  8. Feature112, 114, 118, 152, 154, 156-158, 160
    In the Upper Room
  9. Pictorial115-116
    Playmate Revisited: Lillian Müller
  10. Feature120-122, 168
    Passport to Romance
  11. Pictorial123
    Playboy Gallery: Helmut Newton
  12. Feature124, 128, 169-173
    Gerry Spence: Buckaroo Barrister
  13. Pictorial130-131, 133-134, 137-139
    Women of the Internet
  14. Interview147-148, 150
    20 Questions: Michael Madsen
The Playboy Masthead.
