Playboy Magazine
Vol. 43, no. 5 – May, 1996

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature60, 62, 164-168
    Can Friends do It?
  2. Pictorial64-69
    Electra!
  3. Pictorial74-79
    Rock in Fashion
  4. Feature93-94, 147
    The Rise of Radio U.
  5. Pictorial96, 98, 100, 102-104
    Shauna Sand, Miss May, 1996
  6. Feature108, 112, 148
    The Social History of Rock Stars and Supermodels
  7. Feature110-111
    Table Stakes
  8. Feature113-114
    Playmate Revisited: Cynthia Myers
  9. Feature116, 118, 132, 152, 154-157
    Termination Dust
  10. Pictorial120, 122-129, 131
    Super Models
  11. Feature134-139
    Playboy Music 1996
  12. Feature136
    The Hitmakers
  13. Feature141
    Alanis Morissette is a Big Deal
  14. 20Q143-144, 146
    20 Questions: Lou Dobbs
The Playboy Masthead.
