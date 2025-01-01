Vol. 43, no. 5 – May, 1996
Contents for this Issue:
- Feature60, 62, 164-168Can Friends do It?
- Pictorial64-69Electra!
- Pictorial74-79Rock in Fashion
- Feature93-94, 147The Rise of Radio U.
- Pictorial96, 98, 100, 102-104Shauna Sand, Miss May, 1996
- Feature108, 112, 148The Social History of Rock Stars and Supermodels
- Feature110-111Table Stakes
- Feature113-114Playmate Revisited: Cynthia Myers
- Feature116, 118, 132, 152, 154-157Termination Dust
- Pictorial120, 122-129, 131Super Models
- Feature134-139Playboy Music 1996
- Feature136The Hitmakers
- Feature141Alanis Morissette is a Big Deal
- 20Q143-144, 14620 Questions: Lou Dobbs