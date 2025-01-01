Vol. 43, no. 7 – July, 1996
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview61-62, 64, 66-68, 70, 159, 161-163Playboy Interview: James Carville
- Feature72, 74, 98, 155-156, 158Conduct Unbecoming
- Pictorial77-78, 80, 82The Girls of Venus Swimwear
- Feature84-86, 92, 136, 138Outrage
- Pictorial100-102, 104-108Heavenly Angel
- Interview115, 140-14220 Questions: Chazz Palminteri
- Feature116, 118, 143-144, 146, 148, 150-152, 154The Mark
- Pictorial119-120Playmate Revisited: Charlotte Kemp
- Feature122, 124, 164-167Golden Boy
- Pictorial126, 128, 130, 133, 135Jenny's Got Juice
- Interview160Equal Time: Mary Matalin