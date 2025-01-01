Vol. 43, no. 8 – August, 1996
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview49-50, 52, 54, 56, 145-148Playboy Interview: Shaquille O'Neal
- Feature58, 60, 126, 128, 130-132Deathlock
- Pictorial62-64, 66, 68, 71Hard Bodies
- Feature72, 74, 80, 152-153The Lure of Urban Myths
- Pictorial76-79Olympic Pride
- Feature83-84, 143-144"I'm Ready for My Come Shot Now, Dear"
- Feature86, 133-134, 136, 138-142Controlling Force
- Pictorial89-90, 94-96Jessica Lee, Miss August, 1996
- Feature100, 106, 108, 154-156Physical
- Pictorial109-110Playmate Revisited: Kathy Shower
- 20Q115-116, 149-15020 Questions: Heidi Fleiss
- Pictorial119-120, 123-124The Women of Atlanta