Playboy Magazine
Vol. 43, no. 8 – August, 1996

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview49-50, 52, 54, 56, 145-148
    Playboy Interview: Shaquille O'Neal
  2. Feature58, 60, 126, 128, 130-132
    Deathlock
  3. Pictorial62-64, 66, 68, 71
    Hard Bodies
  4. Feature72, 74, 80, 152-153
    The Lure of Urban Myths
  5. Pictorial76-79
    Olympic Pride
  6. Feature83-84, 143-144
    "I'm Ready for My Come Shot Now, Dear"
  7. Feature86, 133-134, 136, 138-142
    Controlling Force
  8. Pictorial89-90, 94-96
    Jessica Lee, Miss August, 1996
  9. Feature100, 106, 108, 154-156
    Physical
  10. Pictorial109-110
    Playmate Revisited: Kathy Shower
  11. 20Q115-116, 149-150
    20 Questions: Heidi Fleiss
  12. Pictorial119-120, 123-124
    The Women of Atlanta
