Playboy Magazine
Vol. 43, no. 9 – September, 1996

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature9
    Address_Copyright_Credit
  2. Interview53-54, 56-57, 60, 62, 142-143
    Playboy Interview: Nicolas Cage
  3. Feature64, 66, 90, 154
    Justice Militia Style
  4. Pictorial69, 71-72
    Uma Gosh!
  5. Fiction75-76, 84, 156-163
    Pizza Man
  6. Feature78-83
    Suit Yourself: Fall Preview
  7. Pictorial93-94, 98-100
    Jennifer Allan, Miss September, 1996
  8. Feature104-106, 138
    Gentlemen (and Ladies), You May Smoke
  9. Feature108-110, 118, 144-152
    Playboy's Pro Football Forecast
  10. Feature113-114, 144
    Digital Rush
  11. Pictorial115-116
    Playmate Revisited: Patti Mcguire
  12. Feature120-121, 136
    Cars '97
  13. Interview123-124, 140
    20 Questions: Janeane Garofalo
  14. Pictorial127-129, 131, 133-134
    Small-Town Girls
The Playboy Masthead.
