Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 43, no. 12 – December, 1996

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview61-62, 64-66, 68-74, 216, 218
    Playboy Interview: Mike Wallace
  2. Feature76, 78-80, 82, 118, 174, 176, 178, 180, 182, 184, 186, 191-192, 194
    Playboy's History of the Sexual Revolution Part I 1900--1910: The City Electric
  3. Pictorial85, 87-88
    When Jenny Met Santa
  4. Feature90, 92, 94, 158, 226, 229-230, 232-236, 238
    Black Alley
  5. Pictorial95-99
    Playboy's Charistmas Gift Guide
  6. Feature100, 102, 110, 220-221
    Hangin' with the Prez
  7. Pictorial105-106, 108
    Saturday Night Specials
  8. Feature116, 240
    Hunters' Harvest
  9. Pictorial120, 122, 124, 126-128
    Victoria Silvstedt, Miss December, 1996
  10. Feature132, 134-135, 140, 144, 208, 210
    Looking for Al
  11. Pictorial141-142
    Playmate Revisited: Christa Speck
  12. Feature147, 150, 213-214
    The Burglar and the Whatsit
  13. Interview149, 222
    20 Questions: Lisa Kudrow
  14. Feature151-154, 196, 198-200, 202, 205-206
    Playboy's College Basketball Preview
  15. Pictorial159
    Playboy Gallery: Raquel Welch
  16. Pictorial162-172, 174
    Sex Stars 1996
The Playboy Masthead.
About Playboy
Who We Are
About Playboy Playboy Investor Information
Support
Get Help
Customer Service & FAQs Contact Us
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Your Privacy Rights Complaints Policy California Privacy Statement 18 U.S.C & 2257 Statement
Biometric Data Privacy and Retention Policy DMCA Policy Accessibility Statement Community Guidelines

© 2025 Playboy.com, Inc. All rights reserved.

By entering this site you swear that you are of legal age in your area to view adult material and that you wish to view such material.