Vol. 44, no. 1 – January, 1997

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview55-56, 58-60, 62, 180-182
    Playboy Interview: Whoopi Goldberg
  2. Feature64, 66, 68, 162, 174, 176-178
    Blast from the Past
  3. Feature71, 140, 142, 183-185
    Mafia Mole
  4. Feature92-94, 186-191
    Does God Have Orgasms?
  5. Pictorial96-101
    Tux Redux
  6. Feature102-104, 124, 126, 198-199
    The Port of St. Tropez
  7. Pictorial106, 109, 112-114
    Jami Ferrell, Miss January, 1997
  8. Feature118, 120, 146, 200-201
    Con Doctor
  9. Pictorial127-128
    Playmate Revisited: Lisa Winters
  10. Pictorial132-139
    The Year in Sex
  11. Pictorial148-150, 153-154, 156, 158
    Playboy's Playmate Review
  12. Feature164-168
    Playboy Jazz & Rock Poll
  13. Interview170-172
    20 Questions: Mike Judge
The Playboy Masthead.
