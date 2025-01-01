Vol. 44, no. 2 – February, 1997
Contents for this Issue:
- Pictorial64-66, 68CIA Operative Jayne Hayden
- Feature70, 72, 168-170Sex and the Super Bowl
- Feature74, 76-78, 80, 108, 110, 136-138, 140, 142-148The End of Innocence
- Feature82, 84, 162-165An Office Romance
- Pictorial92-94, 96, 98-100Kimber West, Miss February, 1997
- Pictorial111-112Playmate Revisited: Carol Vitale
- Feature114, 156-161The Slings of Desire
- Interview117-118, 166-16820 Questions: Conan O'Brien
- Pictorial121-122, 124, 127-128, 131Heart Couture