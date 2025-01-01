Vol. 44, no. 3 – March, 1997
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview61-62, 64-66, 162-165Playboy Interview: Clint Eastwood
- Feature68, 70, 72, 86, 88, 94, 1583001: The Final Odyssey
- Pictorial73-74, 76-77Playmate Revisited: Sharry Konopski
- Feature78-80, 92, 160-161Why New Sex is the Best Sex
- Pictorial89-91, 166Charge It
- Pictorial96, 98, 102-104Jennifer Miriam, Miss March, 1997
- Feature108, 124, 166-170Vulture on the Ring Post
- Pictorial115-119, 159-160Glamourcon
- Interview123, 17320 Questions: Michael Jordan
- Pictorial127, 130, 133-134Faye
- Interview136, 138, 140, 142, 144, 146, 148, 150-152, 154-156Faye Takes the Stand