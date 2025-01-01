Playboy Magazine
Vol. 44, no. 3 – March, 1997

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview61-62, 64-66, 162-165
    Playboy Interview: Clint Eastwood
  2. Feature68, 70, 72, 86, 88, 94, 158
    3001: The Final Odyssey
  3. Pictorial73-74, 76-77
    Playmate Revisited: Sharry Konopski
  4. Feature78-80, 92, 160-161
    Why New Sex is the Best Sex
  5. Pictorial89-91, 166
    Charge It
  6. Pictorial96, 98, 102-104
    Jennifer Miriam, Miss March, 1997
  7. Feature108, 124, 166-170
    Vulture on the Ring Post
  8. Pictorial115-119, 159-160
    Glamourcon
  9. Interview123, 173
    20 Questions: Michael Jordan
  10. Pictorial127, 130, 133-134
    Faye
  11. Interview136, 138, 140, 142, 144, 146, 148, 150-152, 154-156
    Faye Takes the Stand
