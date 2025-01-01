Vol. 44, no. 4 – April, 1997
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview53-54, 56, 58-59, 62, 64, 174-177Playboy Interview: Vincent Bugliosi
- Feature66, 68, 128, 168-169Zero Minus Ten
- Pictorial71, 73-74, 76Talk about Toothsome!
- Feature78, 80, 164, 166Brace Yourself for Howiewood
- Feature82, 84-86, 88, 112, 114, 144, 148, 150-152, 154-156, 158, 160-163Playboy's History of the Sexual Revolution Part III (1920--1929): The Jazz Age
- Pictorial97-98, 102, 104Kelly Monaco, Miss April, 1997
- Pictorial115-116Playmate Revisited: Dolly Read
- Pictorial121Playboy Gallery: Mariel Hemingway
- Feature129, 138, 170-173Bad Blood at the FBI
- Pictorial131, 133, 135-136Pal Joey
- Interview141-142, 14420 Questions: Vanessa Williams