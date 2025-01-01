Playboy Magazine
Vol. 44, no. 4 – April, 1997

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview53-54, 56, 58-59, 62, 64, 174-177
    Playboy Interview: Vincent Bugliosi
  2. Feature66, 68, 128, 168-169
    Zero Minus Ten
  3. Pictorial71, 73-74, 76
    Talk about Toothsome!
  4. Feature78, 80, 164, 166
    Brace Yourself for Howiewood
  5. Feature82, 84-86, 88, 112, 114, 144, 148, 150-152, 154-156, 158, 160-163
    Playboy's History of the Sexual Revolution Part III (1920--1929): The Jazz Age
  6. Pictorial97-98, 102, 104
    Kelly Monaco, Miss April, 1997
  7. Pictorial115-116
    Playmate Revisited: Dolly Read
  8. Pictorial121
    Playboy Gallery: Mariel Hemingway
  9. Feature129, 138, 170-173
    Bad Blood at the FBI
  10. Pictorial131, 133, 135-136
    Pal Joey
  11. Interview141-142, 144
    20 Questions: Vanessa Williams
