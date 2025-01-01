Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 44, no. 6 – June, 1997

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview69-70, 72-74, 78, 185-186
    Playboy Interview: Dennis Rodman
  2. Feature80, 82, 170-172
    The Road to Oklahoma City
  3. Pictorial85, 87-89
    Electra Magnetism
  4. Feature90, 92, 100, 174-178, 181-182, 184
    In the Black Mill
  5. Pictorial94-95, 97-99
    Tight Squeeze
  6. Feature102, 104, 106, 160, 162, 167
    Up, Up & Away
  7. Pictorial109-110, 114-116
    Carrie Stevens, Miss June, 1997
  8. Feature121, 126, 128, 167-168
    The Perils of Adultery
  9. Pictorial129-130
    Playmate Revisited: Lisa Baker
  10. Pictorial139-140, 142, 144, 146, 149
    Victoria Silvstedt, Playmate of the Year, 1997
  11. 20Q153-154, 156
    20 Questions: Julianna Margulies
The Playboy Masthead.
