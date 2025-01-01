Vol. 44, no. 8 – August, 1997
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview53-54, 56-58, 60, 62, 159-162Playboy Interview: Bill Maher
- Feature64, 66, 86, 104, 108Houston, We have Landed on Mars
- Pictorial68-69, 71-72Don't touch that Dial
- Feature74, 76, 120, 157-158Alexander The Great
- Feature82, 84, 112, 114, 165Deadly Morals
- Pictorial88, 90, 93-96Kalin's Hope
- Feature100-101, 145London Calling
- Feature102-103, 146Rubber Soul
- Pictorial109-110Playmate Revisited: Helena Antonaccio
- Interview125, 142, 14420 Questions: Norm Macdonald
- Fiction127-128, 146-152, 154-156Beyond Dog
- Pictorial130-131, 133-134, 137-138, 141Biker Babes