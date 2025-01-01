Playboy Magazine
Vol. 44, no. 10 – October, 1997

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature13
    Address_Copyright_Credit
  2. Interview63-64, 69-70, 72, 174-176, 179
    Playboy Interview: Tommy Hilfiger
  3. Feature74, 76, 163-166
    Coed Confidential
  4. Feature78-80, 82
    Mad about Cristina
  5. Feature84, 86, 144, 160-162
    Crude, Dude!
  6. Pictorial88-90, 92-93
    Back to Campus Fashion
  7. Fiction94, 96, 110, 167-174
    The Kind of Luxuries We Felt We Deserved
  8. Pictorial98, 100, 104-106
    Layla Harvest Roberts, Miss October, 1997
  9. Feature111-114, 116, 146-148, 150-156
    Playboy's Pigskin Preview
  10. Feature117
    Playboy Gallery: Joan Severance
  11. Interview127, 158-159
    20 Questions: Téa Leoni
  12. Feature132-143
    Girls of the Big Ten
