Vol. 44, no. 11 – November, 1997
Contents for this Issue:
- Feature42Real Men Hedge Their Bets
- Interview67-68, 73-74, 76, 176-178Playboy Interview: Brett Favre
- Feature90, 92, 134, 175-176Inside the Extreme Machine
- Feature94, 96-98, 130, 150, 152-153, 156-157, 159-173Playboy's History of the Sexual Revolution: Part V, Male Call, 1940--1949
- Feature102-103V-Twins
- Pictorial107-108, 111-114Inga Drozdova, Miss November, 1997
- Fiction118-119, 124, 126, 144, 146-148Keller on the Spot
- Feature120-122Winter
- Pictorial136-142, 174-175Sex in Cinema 1997
- Feature179Just Between Us Girls
- Feature43Beware Of Mr. Right
- Feature101, 104, 149ROBERT WUHL