Playboy Magazine
Vol. 44, no. 11 – November, 1997

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature42
    Real Men Hedge Their Bets
  2. Interview67-68, 73-74, 76, 176-178
    Playboy Interview: Brett Favre
  3. Feature90, 92, 134, 175-176
    Inside the Extreme Machine
  4. Feature94, 96-98, 130, 150, 152-153, 156-157, 159-173
    Playboy's History of the Sexual Revolution: Part V, Male Call, 1940--1949
  5. Feature102-103
    V-Twins
  6. Pictorial107-108, 111-114
    Inga Drozdova, Miss November, 1997
  7. Fiction118-119, 124, 126, 144, 146-148
    Keller on the Spot
  8. Feature120-122
    Winter
  9. Pictorial136-142, 174-175
    Sex in Cinema 1997
  10. Feature179
    Just Between Us Girls
  11. Feature43
    Beware Of Mr. Right
  12. Feature101, 104, 149
    ROBERT WUHL
The Playboy Masthead.
