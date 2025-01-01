Playboy Magazine
Vol. 44, no. 12 – December, 1997

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview71-72, 74-79, 84, 222-224
    Playboy Interview: Robert Downey Jr.
  2. Feature86, 88, 146, 201-202, 204-206, 208-212, 214-216
    A Midnight Clear
  3. Pictorial90, 92, 96
    O, Miss Canada
  4. Feature98-100, 102, 225-226, 228
    Versace's Paradise
  5. Feature108, 110, 120, 216, 221
    Timequake
  6. Pictorial113, 115, 117-118
    The History of the Bra
  7. Feature125-126, 130, 132, 186, 189
    Women Boxing
  8. Pictorial134-136, 140-142
    Karen McDougal, Miss December, 1997
  9. Feature147-150, 190, 192, 194-196, 200
    Playboy's College Basketball Preview
  10. Feature152-154, 164, 182-185
    Dr. Weil's Rx for Guys
  11. Pictorial155-156
    Playmate Revisited: Candy Loving
  12. Pictorial160-163
    Yule Togs
  13. Interview167-168
    20 Questions: Chris Rock
  14. Pictorial170-180, 182
    Sex Stars 1997
