Vol. 45, no. 3 – March, 1998

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview61-64, 66-67, 71-72, 163
    Playboy Interview: Kevin Kline
  2. Feature74, 76, 86, 92, 156-158
    "I've Got a Hostage"
  3. Feature84-85, 164-166
    A Guy's Guide to Dating
  4. Feature94, 96, 98, 158-162
    Critics' Choice: The 25 Best Restaurants in America
  5. Pictorial101-102, 106-108
    Marliece Andrada, Miss March, 1998
  6. Feature112, 120, 142, 144, 146, 148-150, 152, 154-155
    Keller's Last Refuge
  7. 20Q117-118, 173
    20 Questions: John Peterman
  8. Pictorial121-122
    Playmate Revisited: Erika Eleniak
  9. Feature124, 126, 128, 167-170
    The Real Dirk Diggler
  10. Pictorial130-131, 133-134, 136, 139-140
    The Great Swimsuit Takeoff
The Playboy Masthead.
