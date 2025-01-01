Vol. 45, no. 3 – March, 1998
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview61-64, 66-67, 71-72, 163Playboy Interview: Kevin Kline
- Feature74, 76, 86, 92, 156-158"I've Got a Hostage"
- Feature84-85, 164-166A Guy's Guide to Dating
- Feature94, 96, 98, 158-162Critics' Choice: The 25 Best Restaurants in America
- Pictorial101-102, 106-108Marliece Andrada, Miss March, 1998
- Feature112, 120, 142, 144, 146, 148-150, 152, 154-155Keller's Last Refuge
- 20Q117-118, 17320 Questions: John Peterman
- Pictorial121-122Playmate Revisited: Erika Eleniak
- Feature124, 126, 128, 167-170The Real Dirk Diggler
- Pictorial130-131, 133-134, 136, 139-140The Great Swimsuit Takeoff