Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 45, no. 5 – May, 1998

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature11
    Address_Copyright_Credit
  2. Interview61-62, 64-70, 158-159
    Playboy Interview: Scott Adams
  3. Feature77-78, 80, 82, 84
    Spice Girl
  4. Fiction86, 94, 100, 152-157
    Netmail
  5. Feature88-91, 161
    Tiger at Play
  6. Feature92-93, 160
    Make It Champagne
  7. Pictorial96-97, 99
    Shirts and Ties
  8. Feature102, 124, 169-171
    Twenty-Five Things Men Do Right In Bed
  9. Pictorial104, 107, 110-112
    Deanna Brooks, Miss May, 1998
  10. Pictorial116-119
    Warp Speed
  11. Feature120, 162-163
    Bunny Memories
  12. Pictorial125-126
    Playmate Revisited: Veronica Gamba
  13. Feature128, 130, 132, 136, 164-168
    Playboy's 1998 Baseball Preview
  14. Feature133
    Playboy Gallery
  15. Pictorial138, 140, 142, 172-173
    Amazing Gracen
  16. Interview147-148, 150
    20 Questions: Ben Stiller
The Playboy Masthead.
