Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 45, no. 7 – July, 1998

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview69-70, 74, 76, 78, 153-157
    Playboy Interview: Jerry Springer
  2. Pictorial85, 88
    The Newton Girls
  3. Feature90, 92, 158-160
    The Facts of Death
  4. Pictorial94-97
    Swimsuits
  5. Interview101, 179-181
    20 Questions: Craig Kilborn
  6. Feature104-106, 162, 164-167
    Speed Seduction
  7. Pictorial108, 110, 115-116
    Lisa Dergan, Miss July, 1998
  8. Feature122, 124, 130, 146, 148, 150, 152
    Junior
  9. Feature126-128
    Secrets of the Swing
  10. Feature129, 182
    Little Blue Miracle
  11. Feature133, 173-177
    Put Mr. Spielberg on Hold
  12. Pictorial134-136, 140-141, 143
    Karen McDougal, Playmate of the Year, 1998
The Playboy Masthead.
About Playboy
Who We Are
About Playboy Playboy Investor Information
Support
Get Help
Customer Service & FAQs Contact Us
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Your Privacy Rights Complaints Policy California Privacy Statement 18 U.S.C & 2257 Statement
Biometric Data Privacy and Retention Policy DMCA Policy Accessibility Statement Community Guidelines

© 2025 Playboy.com, Inc. All rights reserved.

By entering this site you swear that you are of legal age in your area to view adult material and that you wish to view such material.