Vol. 45, no. 9 – September, 1998
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview55-56, 58, 60-65, 68Playboy Interview: Daniel Patrick Moynihan
- Feature70, 72, 78, 168-172, 174-175Burning Man
- Pictorial75, 77Our Chat Girl
- Feature80-83Swing's the Thing!
- Feature84Where to Swing
- Feature86-87, 161-162, 164-165The Sweet Life of Ahmad Rashad
- Feature88-90, 92, 158The Single Guy's Guide to Technology
- Feature91Homemade Movies Nineties Style
- Feature92Mice for the Lovelorn
- Pictorial98, 100, 103, 105-106To the Moon, Vanessa
- Feature110-112, 148, 150, 152, 154-156Playboy's Pro Football Forecast
- Interview118, 120, 159-160Nina Hartley is the Smartest Woman in Porn
- Pictorial131-132, 135, 137, 139Melrose Mom
- Interview141-142, 14420 Questions: Kevin Williamson