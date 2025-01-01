Playboy Magazine
Vol. 45, no. 10 – October, 1998

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview57-60, 62, 65-66, 68, 70
    Playboy Interview: Geraldo Rivera
  2. Feature72, 74-76, 78, 86, 90, 110, 156-158, 162-163, 165-168, 171-175, 177-179
    Playboy's History of the Sexual Revolution, Part VIII: The Joy of Sex, 1970-1979
  3. Pictorial80-81, 83-84
    An Eye for Beauty
  4. Feature92, 94, 96, 180
    Great Train Robbery
  5. Feature95, 154
    Porno for Tyros
  6. Pictorial99-100, 105-106
    Laura Cover, Miss October, 1998
  7. Feature111-114, 144, 146, 148, 150, 152-153
    Playboy's Pigskin Preview
  8. Feature120-124
    Playboy Jazz & Rock Poll
  9. Interview127-128, 155
    Playboy's 20Q: Tori Spelling
  10. Pictorial130-132, 136
    Cindy
The Playboy Masthead.
