Playboy Magazine
Vol. 45, no. 11 – November, 1998

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview67-68, 70-71, 74, 78, 80, 85-86
    Playboy Interview: Mike Tyson
  2. Feature88-94, 172-174, 176
    Playboy's College Sex Survey
  3. Pictorial96-97, 99-102, 104, 158
    Sex in Cinema 1998
  4. Feature106, 108, 177-183
    A Little Advance
  5. Feature110-112, 114, 160
    Playing the Odds at Online Casinos
  6. Feature115-116, 170-171
    Sex and Man at Yale
  7. Pictorial119-120, 124-126
    Tiffany Taylor, Miss November, 1998
  8. Feature130, 162, 164, 166-169
    Road Rage
  9. Pictorial134-139
    Back to Campus Fashion
  10. Interview143-144
    Playboy's 20Q: Dr. Drew Pinsky
  11. Pictorial146-157
    Girls of the ACC
The Playboy Masthead.
