Playboy Magazine
Vol. 45, no. 12 – December, 1998

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature13
    Address_Copyright_Credit
  2. Interview71-72, 74, 77-78, 80, 82, 84, 86, 88
    Playboy Interview: David Duchovny
  3. Fiction90, 93-94, 96, 225-226, 228
    The Last Man of Letters
  4. Feature97-107, 214, 216-219
    Inside the Playboy Mansion
  5. Feature122-124, 205-206, 208-210
    Racing the Savage Atlantic
  6. Feature126-127, 130, 220, 225
    Meteorological Mayhem!
  7. Feature128
    What Weathermen Don't Know
  8. Feature129
    How Bad Can It Get?
  9. Pictorial132-134, 136, 139, 141-142
    Nicole, Erica, and Jaclyn Dahm, Miss December, 1998
  10. Fiction146, 172, 212-213
    It Is an Ancient Mariner
  11. Pictorial160-169, 237-238
    Sex Stars 1998
  12. Interview177, 192, 194-195
    20 Questions: Gore Vidal
  13. Pictorial180, 182, 186
    Fire & Ice
  14. Interview190-191
    Are You Tired of Your Girlfriend?
The Playboy Masthead.
