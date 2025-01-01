Playboy Magazine
Vol. 46, no. 1 – January, 1999

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature17-18
    Address_Copyright_Credit
  2. Interview73-74, 76, 78-80, 82, 84
    Playboy Interview: Michael Crichton
  3. Feature86, 88
    Last Words for a Century
  4. Pictorial90-91, 95
    Thierry Mugler's Sex Couture
  5. Feature98
    An Affair
  6. Feature105-106, 108, 233
    Chicken Little Goes Global
  7. Feature109-128, 130, 132, 216, 218, 220, 222
    Sex Stars of the Centuty
  8. Feature134, 174, 212, 214
    Tom Clancy's Net Force
  9. Feature136-137
    Trial Run for the Ultimate New Year's Eve
  10. Feature139-140, 224-227
    Kosher Sex
  11. Pictorial142, 145, 148-150
    Jaime Bergman, Miss January 1999, Playboy's 45th Anniversary Playmate
  12. Feature154, 242-246, 248-249
    A James Bond Adventure
  13. Feature164-165, 251-252
    Can You Chat Up a Super-model?
  14. Feature172
    Honeymoon
  15. Interview177, 192, 240-241
    Playboy's 20Q: Kirstie Alley
  16. Feature178, 234, 236
    One More Reality to Go
  17. Pictorial180
    The Year in Sex
  18. Feature188
    Daddy's First Viagra
  19. Feature198, 237-239
    Earth to Universe: Do You Read?
  20. Feature200-202, 205-206, 208, 210
    Playboy's Playmate Review
  21. Feature224
    Meaty Myths
  22. Feature237
    Where & How to Buy
