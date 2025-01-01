Playboy Magazine
Vol. 46, no. 3 – March, 1999

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature53, 160-161
    Let's Kill the Independent Counsel
  2. Interview55-56, 60, 62-66, 140-141
    Playboy Interview: Drew Carey
  3. Feature68, 70, 86, 153-159
    The Return of Little Big Man
  4. Pictorial72, 75-76
    She'll Take Romance
  5. Feature78-80, 90, 145
    Will Your Relationship Last?
  6. Feature84-85, 144-145
    Go
  7. Feature91, 106, 150-152
    Rudy's Rules
  8. Pictorial92-94, 99-100
    Alexandria Karlsen, Miss March, 1999
  9. Feature104, 148-149
    So, What Have You Done for Us Lately?
  10. Interview111, 120, 162
    Playboy's 20Q: Gerry Adams
  11. Feature115, 142
    The Absolute Power of Lauryn Hill
  12. Feature116-118, 159
    They Can't Kill Rock & Roll but They're Trying
  13. Feature119, 142
    Beastie Boys to Beastie Men
  14. Feature134, 136
    The Year in Music
