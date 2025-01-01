Playboy Magazine
Vol. 46, no. 4 – April, 1999

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature9
    Address_Copyright_Credit
  2. Interview57-58, 60-61, 63, 66-68, 168
    Playboy Interview: Nick Nolte
  3. Feature70, 73-74, 76, 88, 114, 116, 126, 136, 140, 143-144, 146-147, 149-154, 156-158, 160-163
    Playboy's History of the Sexual Revolution, Part IX: 1980-1989, The Great Repression
  4. Pictorial78, 80-82, 85
    Spring Break
  5. Feature90, 92, 98
    The Fan Man Returns
  6. Pictorial93-97
    The Art of the Big Bike
  7. Pictorial101, 103, 107-108
    Natalia Sokolova, Miss April, 1999
  8. Pictorial119-120, 123
    Playboy's Spring and Summer Fashion Forecast
  9. Pictorial128, 130, 134, 173
    That Touch of Sable
  10. Interview139, 170
    Playboy's 20Q: David Schwimmer
