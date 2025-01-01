Vol. 46, no. 4 – April, 1999
Contents for this Issue:
- Feature9Address_Copyright_Credit
- Interview57-58, 60-61, 63, 66-68, 168Playboy Interview: Nick Nolte
- Feature70, 73-74, 76, 88, 114, 116, 126, 136, 140, 143-144, 146-147, 149-154, 156-158, 160-163Playboy's History of the Sexual Revolution, Part IX: 1980-1989, The Great Repression
- Pictorial78, 80-82, 85Spring Break
- Feature90, 92, 98The Fan Man Returns
- Pictorial93-97The Art of the Big Bike
- Pictorial101, 103, 107-108Natalia Sokolova, Miss April, 1999
- Pictorial119-120, 123Playboy's Spring and Summer Fashion Forecast
- Pictorial128, 130, 134, 173That Touch of Sable
- Interview139, 170Playboy's 20Q: David Schwimmer