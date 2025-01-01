Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 46, no. 5 – May, 1999

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature60
    Newsfront
  2. Interview63-64, 66, 68, 70-72, 155, 157-158
    Playboy Interview: David Spade
  3. Feature74, 76, 167-170
    The Story of Our Sordid Love
  4. Pictorial78-79, 81-82, 84-86, 88
    Playmates on Safari
  5. Feature90, 172-174
    Moscow Bites!
  6. Feature96-97
    Joshua Redman
  7. Feature98, 100, 130, 158-162, 164-166
    Playboy's 1999 Baseball Preview
  8. Pictorial102, 104, 107, 109-110
    Tishara Lee Cousino
  9. Fiction114, 116, 142, 144, 146, 148-152, 154
    The Shadow Trees
  10. 20Q121, 171-172
    Playboy's 20Q: Ashley Judd
The Playboy Masthead.
About Playboy
Who We Are
About Playboy Playboy Investor Information
Support
Get Help
Customer Service & FAQs Contact Us
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Your Privacy Rights Complaints Policy California Privacy Statement 18 U.S.C & 2257 Statement
Biometric Data Privacy and Retention Policy DMCA Policy Accessibility Statement Community Guidelines

© 2025 Playboy.com, Inc. All rights reserved.

By entering this site you swear that you are of legal age in your area to view adult material and that you wish to view such material.