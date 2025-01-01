Playboy Magazine
Vol. 46, no. 6 – June, 1999

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview63-64, 67-68, 70, 72-74, 76, 78, 178, 180
    Playboy Interview: Samuel L. Jackson
  2. Feature80-82, 90, 160, 162-163
    Lifestyle Drugs: What's After Viagra?
  3. Pictorial85, 87-88, 158
    Pussycat Dolls
  4. Feature91-94, 110, 164, 166-167
    DJ Culture
  5. Feature96, 98, 170-172, 174, 177
    His Hipness the Mayor
  6. Interview105, 183-184
    Playboy's 20Q: Christina Applegate
  7. Feature106-109
    Star Wars: The Saga Begins
  8. Pictorial113-114, 116, 119-120
    Kimberly Spicer, Miss June, 1999
  9. Pictorial124, 126-127
    Dads & Grads
  10. Feature128-130, 177
    Deborah Harry
  11. Feature132-134, 168
    Laptop Dancing
  12. Pictorial137-139, 146, 156
    Heather Kozar, Playmate of the Year, 1999
  13. Feature152-155
    Playboy's Guide to Life After College
The Playboy Masthead.
